BUCCANEERS RFC appoint new head coach

02/05/2018
CHRISTIAN SHORT named as Buccaneers Head Coach
BUCCANEERS RFC have announced the appointment of CHRISTIAN SHORT as Head Coach as the midlands club prepares for an immediate bid to return to the top flight in Irish club rugby in the coming season. The former Pirate returns to the club he played for as lock in 2003/5 during which they won a Connacht Senior League and Cup double.
Recently retired after 15 years as a professional rugby player, Short’s playing career included spells at Connacht, Northampton Saints and French clubs Brive and LOU. In 2014 Christian became player/coach with CS Vienne near Lyon in the French Federale 1, at the same time as creating his business Indoor45.
Short is no stranger to gaining promotion, as a player winning the Championship in England with Northampton Saints, the ProD2 with LOU, and more recently as player/coach with CS Vienne back into Federale 1. With over 300 games played during his career, Christian’s passion started off at an early age at Gosforth RFC where his father John played. The simple values of rugby have been deeply imbedded in him.
As a player, Christian has always had an interest in coaching, initially at Ballinasloe in 2004/6 and then Old Scouts in the English midlands before having coaching roles at Brive, LOU and CS Vienne. Short brings a wealth of experience, both on and off the pitch, to the Athlone club. He is a great believer in hard work with strong interpersonal skills and will work closely with the Pirates Seconds and U-20’s squads. He will place a strong emphasis on developing and promoting players within the club in the bid to return to the top flight of Irish club rugby.
Meanwhile Buccaneers RFC thanks the departing Darin Claasen and Mike McCarthy for their input and contribution and they are wished every success in their future roles.