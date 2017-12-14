Carey agrees new Connacht contract

14/12/2017
Connacht Rugby is delighted to confirm that prop Conor Carey has extended his contract with the province.
Since arriving in the Sportsground in 2016, the 26 year old has made 25 appearances for Connacht. The Belfast man has previously been capped by Ireland at U18, U19 and U20 levels, making four appearances in the 2011 Junior World Championship.
Commenting on the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “I am delighted that Conor has extended his contract with us.
He has been a big powerful player for us so far this season and he is an important part of our squad. He is one of many ambitious young players in our squad and it is great to see him committing to Connacht.”
Speaking on his decision to extend his time with Connacht, Conor Carey said: “I returned to Ireland and signed for Connacht in 2016 and since then I feel I have settled in well to the squad.
This is an excellent place to improve and develop to be a better all-round player under the guidance of an excellent coaching staff. I want to continue to make regular appearances here and to contribute to the success of Connacht in the future.”