Connacht Rugby and Portwest join forces

14/04/2017
Connacht Rugby and Portwest have announced a new three year jersey sponsorship deal.
This is the first foray into the world of rugby for outdoor and workwear company Portwest. The company logo will appear on the sleeve of the new jersey which will be unveiled in July.
Owned by brothers Cathal, Harry and Owen Hughes, Portwest is the fastest growing workwear company in the world and confidently expect turnover to reach €350 million by 2021. Portwest has three high street outdoor shops in Galway and Westport.
Commenting on the new partnership, Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane said:
“We are delighted to welcome Portwest on board with us in what is a really exciting partnership for both parties. While Portwest operate on a worldwide scale, they are a local, West of Ireland company whose values are very much aligned to our own.”
“This is an exciting new sponsorship for Portwest”, said Owen Hughes, Acquisition and Financial Director at Portwest Limited, “We see this as a perfect match – two high achieving west of Ireland enterprises constantly innovating and sharing a confident, can-do attitude. We look forward to working with Connacht Rugby into the future”.
Portwest Group Chairman Cathal Hughes also welcomed the new partnership, saying, “We are very happy to work with Connacht Rugby. Although we are a global company, we remain strongly committed to supporting our local community. This is an ideal opportunity to partner with a proud sporting team who carry the west of Ireland standard high wherever they go”.