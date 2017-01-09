Connacht sign Farrell from Bedford

09/01/2017
Connacht have signed centre Tom Farrell from Bedford Blues.
Farrell who came through the Leinster Academy, stands at 6ft 2ins tall and weighing in at 97kg, the centre has pace and power that will add plenty to the Connacht midfield. Signed from London Irish to Bedford, Farrell has also represented Ireland at Under 19 and Under 20 levels while also playing in the British & Irish Cup against Moseley and Ealing Trailfinders.
Farrell, 22, has made 12 appearances for the Goldington Road club since joining in the summer from London Irish with his last being against his former club.
Speaking about the departure, Blues Director of Rugby Mike Rayer said: "The timing of Tom's departure isn't great to say the least especially as recently he had started to show glimpses of why we signed him. He has been a really valued member of the squad and has worked incredibly hard this season, I guess that's why Connacht came calling. Despite every effort on our part to keep Tom, the chance to go back to Ireland and to his hometown club proved too much of a heartfelt draw for him. We certainly hope it works out for him.
"In the meantime there is still lots to play for this season and although this leaves us short of numbers behind the scrum, our senior players will have to step up and fill the role. We will continue to look for a replacement and make sure we bring in someone who will add value."