Connacht sign Scholes from Edinburgh

09/08/2017
Connacht Rugby and the IRFU can announce the signing of former Ulster and Ireland U20 winger Rory Scholes for the 2017/18 season.
Scholes moves from Edinburgh where he spent last season having previously scored five tries in 26 appearances for Ulster. The Belfast-born 24-year-old made nine appearances for the Ireland U20s in the 2013 season, scoring 33 points in the process.
Commenting on Connacht Rugby's latest signing, Assistant Coach Nigel Carolan said:
“We are delighted to have Rory Scholes on board for the coming season. Rory is an exciting player and he will add further quality to our squad for the season ahead.”
Speaking on his arrival in the Sportsground, Rory Scholes said:
“I am delighted to be joining Connacht ahead of the new season, particularly with an exciting new coaching team in place. I am looking forward to running out in the Sportsground and playing my part in what will hopefully be a successful season for the province.”