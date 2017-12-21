Farrell commits to Connacht

21/12/2017
Connacht Rugby are delighted to announce that centre Tom Farrell has extended his contract with the province up to the end of the 2019/20 season.
The 24 year old has made over 20 appearances for the province since arriving in the Sportsground in January. Farrell was previously a member of the Ireland under-20 squad for the 2013 Junior World Championship.
Commenting on the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Kieran Keane said: “Tom has had a good start to the season and has really developed his game during his time with us. He is one of a number of ambitious young players currently in the squad and he has a bright future ahead of him. I am delighted that he has committed to Connacht for the next two seasons.”
Speaking on his decision to extend his time with Connacht, Tom Farrell said:
“Having spent some time in England in 2016 it was great to get an opportunity to sign for Connacht back in January of this year. I have been really impressed with the setup in Connacht and I think my game has benefited from the coaching I have received since arriving last season.
"I am delighted to be able to commit to the province for the next two seasons and hope to be part of more success for Connacht in the years to come.”