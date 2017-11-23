Heenan set for Connacht exit

23/11/2017
Connacht flanker Jake Heenan has announced his decision to leave the province at the end of the 2017/18 season.
Heenan joined Connacht in 2013 and has made over 50 appearances since he arrived in the Sportsground.
Commenting on Heenan’s contribution to the province, CEO of Connacht Rugby, Willie Ruane said: “Jake has made a huge contribution to Connacht both on and off the field since he signed for us in 2013.
Aside from his excellent performances on the pitch he has also been an outstanding role model off it. His contribution to various charities and the time he invested to coaching young players in the province is an example of everything that is good in Connacht Rugby. We wish him well in his future career.”