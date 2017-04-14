Muldoon set for big milestone v Leinster

14/04/2017
Connacht captain John Muldoon will play his 300th game for the province when he lines out against Leinster at a sold-out Sportsground tomorrow night.
The 34-year-old, who has started 23 games already this season, leads the team featuring four personnel changes from last weekend.
Jack Carty is handed the reins at outhalf for the visit of the Guinness PRO12 table toppers while Craig Ronaldson is recalled to start in the centre with Bundee Aki.
Dave Heffernan and Ireland international Finlay Bealham are named in the front row in an otherwise unchanged forward pack.
Commenting on the upcoming game, head coach Pat Lam said:
“It’s great to be back at the Sportsground in front of our home support after a number of weeks on the road. Leinster are flying high at the top of the PRO12 table as well as in Europe and we know we are coming up against a tough side stacked with quality players. But that just adds to the excitement for us as a team. We are really looking forward to this game and the chance to put in a huge performance for ourselves, for our supporters and for John Muldoon on a special day for him.”
Connacht team to face Leinster
Saturday, April 15th, kick off 7.35pm, the Sportsground
(Connacht caps in brackets)
15 Tiernan O’Halloran (124)
14 Niyi Adeolokun (55)
13 Bundee Aki (58)
12 Craig Ronaldson (64)
11 Danie Poolman (82)
10 Jack Carty (78)
9 Kieran Marmion (118)
1 Denis Buckley (115)
2 Dave Heffernan (81)
3 Finlay Bealham (79)
4 Quinn Roux (54)
5 Andrew Browne (152)
6 Eoin McKeon (104)
7 Jake Heenan (51)
8 John Muldoon (299) (captain)
Replacements:
16 Shane Delahunt (25)
17 JP Cooney (47
18 Dominic Robertson-McCoy (8)
19 Sean O’Brien (36)
20 Naulia Dawai (10)
21 Caolin Blade (42)
22 Steve Crosbie (2)
23 Eoin Griffin (76)
Leinster team to play Connacht
15. Zane Kirchner (84)
14. Adam Byrne (20)
13. Rory O'Loughlin (18)
12. Noel Reid (79)
11. Dave Kearney (110)
10. Ross Byrne (20)
9. Luke McGrath (71)
1. Cian Healy (169)
2. James Tracy (38)
3. Mike Ross (150)
4. Ross Molony (40)
5. Hayden Triggs (27)
6. Dominic Ryan (111)
7. Josh van der Flier (41)
8. Rhys Ruddock (127) Captain
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin (126)
17. Peter Dooley (35)
18. Michael Bent (83)
19. Ian Nagle (9)
20. Peadar Timmins (6)
21. Nick McCarthy (5)
22. Tom Daly (7)
23. Barry Daly (9)
CONNACHT RUGBY v LEINSTER RUGBY
Saturday 15th April
At the Sportsground, 7.35pm.
Sold Out; Live on TG4
Referee: Ian Davies (WRU, 62nd competition game)
Assistant Referees: Wayne Davies (WRU), Joy Neville (IRFU)
Citing Commissioner: Eugene Ryan (IRFU)
TMO: Neil Paterson (SRU)