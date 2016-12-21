Senior players commit to Connacht

21/12/2016
Connacht Rugby and the IRFU are delighted to confirm two-year contract extensions for senior players Denis Buckley, Jack Carty and Quinn Roux.
Roscommon natives Buckley and Carty are both products of the Connacht Academy and have racked up 103 and 67 appearances respectively for their home province. Both have represented Ireland at underage level with Buckley making the 2015 Emerging Ireland tour to Georgia.
Roux, who initially came to Connacht on a loan deal from Leinster, is currently in his third season at the Sportsground. He has played in 42 games and last June made his international debut for Ireland during the Summer Tour to South Africa.
Commenting on the latest deals, CEO Willie Ruane said:
“These re-signings are another big boost for Connacht Rugby and our supporters on the back of Tom McCartney, Bundee Aki, Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham Niyi Adeolokun, Sean O’Brien, James Connolly, Peter Robb and Caolin Blade all recently signing contract extensions.
“Obviously developing and retaining Connacht-born players like Denis (Buckley) and Jack (Carty) is a huge part of our vision of ‘Grassroots to Green Shirts’ and we value the commitment to their home province massively.
“Quinn (Roux) came to us a few seasons ago on the back of a difficult two years with injuries. He has really taken his opportunity with both hands and we’re delighted he sees his future here with Connacht.”
Head Coach Pat Lam added:
“It’s fantastic to see these senior players sign on for the future with Connacht Rugby. Having witnessed the three of them grow and develop as players and men over the past four seasons, I’m personally very pleased that they will be part of a strong squad that will drive continued success on and off the field for Connacht Rugby.”
Name: Denis Buckley
Position: Prop
Age: 26
From: Roscommon, Ireland
Connacht caps: 103
Name: Jack Carty
Position: Outhalf
Age: 24
From: Roscommon, Ireland
Connacht caps: 67
Name: Quinn Roux
Position: Lock
Age: 26
From: Pretoria, South Africa
Connacht caps: 42
Ireland caps: 1