Two year deal for Buckley

16/02/2019
Connacht Rugby have confirmed that prop Denis Buckley has signed a two year contract extension that will see him remain at his home province until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The Roscommon native has made over 150 appearances for Connacht since making his debut as an Academy player in 2011. Buckley has previously been part of Irish underage squads at U18 and U20 level. In 2018, he played on the Barbarians side that defeated England in Twickenham.
Announcing the contract extension, Connacht Head Coach Andy Friend said: “We are delighted that Denis has extended his contract for a further two seasons.
He is a highly experienced prop who will be an important part of our plans in the years ahead. He is another one of our home grown players who grew up in the province and it is great to see him extend his time at the Sportsground.”
Commenting on his contract extension, Denis Buckley added:
“I am proud of my involvement with Connacht and I am delighted to have signed a contract extension for a further two seasons.
We have a squad of players who are hugely ambitious about what we can achieve at Connacht and I look forward to playing my part in those plans.
I am fortunate to have played as a professional rugby player with my home province and I am grateful to everyone who has supported me on and off the field over the past few years”