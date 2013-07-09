Australia coach Robbie Deans steps down

09/07/2013
Wallabies coach Robbie Deans has announced he is stepping down with immediate effect. Ewen McKenzie is expected to be named as his successor later today
The Australian Rugby Union on Tuesday morning confirmed Deans' five-year reign was over, Saturday night's 41-16 series-deciding loss to the British and Irish Lions in Sydney proving the nail in the New Zealander's coffin.
A press conference will be held in Brisbane to usher in Deans' successor.
Deans coached the national team in a record 74 Test matches since being appointed in 2008.
"I wish to take this opportunity to thank everyone involved in Australian rugby for their support through the duration of my tenure,'' he said.
"It has been a rewarding five years and I am proud of all that we have achieved.
"Most especially I would like to thank the players for their efforts and wish them all the best going forward.''
Pulver said Deans made a significant contribution to Australian rugby over a long period of time.
"Robbie came into the job in 2008, improved our away record almost immediately, delivered a Tri Nations title in 2011 and has been a significant part of a Lions tour that overshadows any other rugby event in Australia since the 2003 Rugby World Cup.
"As a consequence of a coaching review process that has been ongoing through 2013, we are also in a position to make a further announcement on the coaching position - and name Robbie's replacement - later today.''