Heaney heads for Worcester

21/02/2018
Scrum half Michael Heaney will leave Castle Park at the end of the season to join Premiership outfit Worcester Warriors.
The 27-year-old has enjoyed two spells with the Knights, firstly in 2010 before rejoining the club in 2015 from his native Ulster.
Heaney has made 74 appearances for the Knights and was selected to the Championship Dream XV following the 2015/16 play-off final reaching season.
Heaney remains a Knights player for the rest of the current campaign and whilst Director of Rugby Clive Griffiths is sad to see him go, he says that he is happy that the scrum half has another opportunity in the top tier.
“As sad as it is to see Michael go, we are really pleased for him to have secured a Premiership contract," she said.
“Doncaster continues to be a fantastic breeding ground for players to achieve their goals of playing in the top flight and it is another feather in our cap.
“Michael follows the likes of WillGriff John and Will Hurrell in recent seasons and knows he is always welcome back at Castle Park and it was fantastic to see Will Griff supporting the boys on Saturday.
“His form has been excellent for us in his time he’s been here and he’s really embraced the Donny ethos, even leading the field as Captain and we wish him all the best at Sixways next season.”