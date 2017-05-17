Jonny Murphy signs for Rotherham

17/05/2017
Rotherham Titans are delighted to announce the signing of hooker Jonny Murphy from Irish provincial side Ulster Rugby.
Murphy, 25, will join up with the Titans this summer and will add to the quality already at Clifton Lane for the number 2 jersey ahead of the 2017/18 Championship season.
The former Banbridge High School student learned his rugby trade at the Ulster Academy, and played top-flight club rugby with Ballynahinch. A robust and mobile forward, Murphy got his senior Ulster chance at 24 in 2015/16, as he came off the bench against Scarlets in the PRO12.
Born in Craigavon, Northern Ireland, Murphy has represented his country at U18/19/20 levels and will arrive at Rotherham looking to make a significant impact on the field.
Speaking about his move across the water, Jonny explained, "I'm privileged to be given the opportunity to play for Rotherham and hope I can do it justice. I know the team have been unlucky the past year but they hold a strong history and reputation as being a force in the Championship.
"I aim to add to this and bring everything I know about the game to the forefront.
"I've had numerous friends play at the club like Michael Cromie, Ali Birch and James McKinney, who have all enjoyed their time there and I can't wait to get a taste of Rotherham life.
"I know Andy Key and the guys are going to work us hard and it's going to be tough starting things with pre-season, but I'm looking forward to getting stuck in and showing what I have to offer. It's a big year ahead and I hope I can prove my ability and contribute to the results the club and fans deserve.
"I'm a boy from the country so experiencing a whole new way of life will be great and I'm sure the locals and fans will show me a thing or two about the area; tour guides apply below.”