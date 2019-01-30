Keatley joins exiles on short term deal

30/01/2019
London Irish has today announced the signing of Ian Keatley on a short-term contract until the end of the 2018/19 season.
The 31-year-old fly-half joins the Exiles from Munster, for whom he has played 180 times since joining from Connacht in 2011/12. He was the third player in history to score 1,000 points in the Pro 14, and the second Munster player to pass the same milestone in provincial colours.
Director of Rugby Declan Kidney says that Keatley – who also has nine Ireland caps to his name – will provide useful experience and depth to the squad during the final three months of the season.
“With Theo Brophy Clews injured and Stephen Myler having picked up a knock in training last week we felt that we needed more depth at fly-half, and Ian is a good person to bring in,” Kidney commented.
“We have some crucial matches coming up and Ian’s experience will be important to help us achieve our ambitions.”