Lydon signs new deal with Ealing Trailfinders

22/03/2019
Ealing Trailfinders can today confirm that Peter Lydon has signed a new contract for the 2019-20 season.
The former Kilkenny RFC full-back, who is renowned for his goal-kicking, is the second-top points-scorer in the Championship this season after tallying up 130 points so far.
Three tries, 11 penalties and 41 conversions have put him near the top of the list.
Lydon is mid way through his second season at the club after joining from London Scottish ahead of the 2017-18 campaign, which saw him lift the British and Irish Cup at Trailfinders Sports Club.
The former Stade Francais player has enjoyed a battle with David Johnston for the number 15 shirt this season and will be looking to continue his current form for the remainder of the year.
Lydon is pleased to be staying at Ealing Trailfinders for another year.
"I'm really happy to have re-signed at Ealing Trailfinders," he said.
"I've really enjoyed my rugby and learned a lot in the two years I have been here and I'm really excited about the future at such an ambitious club."
Director of rugby Ben Ward is delighted to add another important member to his squad for next season.
Ward said: "Pete is one of our most reliable performers and we are pleased that he will be with us for 2019-20.
"His goal-kicking is exceptional, which gives us a real threat, so he will continue to be a crucial player for us moving forward."