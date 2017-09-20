O'Leary joins Ealing from Connacht

20/09/2017
Ealing Trailfinders can today confirm the signing of Irish born Canadian international Shane O’Leary from Connacht Rugby.
The fly-half arrives at Vallis Way with four caps for his country and will add significant ability to a highly competitive area of the squad alongside the likes of Aaron Penberthy and Rory Clegg.
O’Leary made his debut for Canada against Georgia in June, and featured in all four of their matches during the Summer International Series. The 5ft 10” fly-half tallied a total of 13 points, and played alongside fellow Ealing player Djustice Sears Duru.
The 24-year-old has been with Connacht since 2014 where he made 22 appearances, scoring 43 points. Before heading to Ireland he spent a season in the Top 14 for Grenoble, where he featured on five occasions for the French side.
He has also represented Canada at Under 20 level, and graduated from the Munster age grade system in his native Ireland as a teenager.
O’Leary is looking forward to a new challenge at Vallis Way in the Greene King IPA Championship:
“It’s a great facility and it’s been an easy transition to life here. As soon as I heard that Ealing were interested I was really keen so I’m hugely excited to get involved.”
Director of Rugby Ben Ward is pleased to have added even more quality to his squad for the season:
“Shane is a great prospect and we are delighted to have him on board. He has plenty of experience and we’re confident that he will be a success in the Championship.”