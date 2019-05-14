Pirates sign former Connacht graduate

14/05/2019
The Cornish Pirates are pleased to confirm that 6’ 5” forward Cian Romaine has signed a two-year contract for the club.
Aged 23, the London-born player will be arriving from Yorkshire Carnegie who he joined during last season.
After first taking up the game of rugby when at St. Benedict’s School in Ealing, Cian’s grandfather also took him along to Ealing Trailfinders, where he played from the age of 11 to 17.
On finishing school, a move to Ireland followed to attend the Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology in Connacht, where he also spent four years in the Connacht Academy and played his club rugby for Buccaneers. Featuring for Ireland at under 19 level, he also went on to play for the under 20s side, gaining six caps and representing them at the World Championship in Italy in 2015.
At the end of his time in the Connacht Academy, an opportunity arose to move to New Zealand where he continued his rugby development.
Cian went to Dunedin and played with Kaikorai which he described was an ‘awesome experience’. He then returned to Ireland to study at a AIT higher education institution and play another season with Buccaneers before returning to New Zealand and playing for Takapuna and North Harbour Bs, from where he joined Yorkshire Carnegie.
Cornish Pirates’ Director of Rugby Chris Stirling has spoken highly of Cian, saying:
“Cian is a young utility lock/loose forward, who is very physical in carry, clean and tackle and will be a positive addition to the Pirates squad. He fits the desired player profile and has outstanding personal character and work ethic.”
As for Cian, who is very much looking forward to his arrival in Cornwall, he has commented:
“I’m really excited at the prospect of joining up with the squad and getting pre-season underway.
“The Cornish Pirates are a great team with a really good philosophy and I’m really looking forward to working with all the coaching staff and meeting with the players. The plans and ambition they have for the future also impress me and it’s something I really want to be a part of!”