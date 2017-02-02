Registration now open for Heineken Kinsale 7s

02/02/2017
The Heineken Kinsale 7s takes place in Kinsale over the Bank Holiday weekend, 29th & 30th April and is always a popular festival for players and supporters with over 10,000 visitors expected in the seaside town.
Now in its 29th year, the Heineken Kinsale 7s is Ireland’s largest rugby 7s tournament and builds on its success each year. It promises to be an action-packed weekend of competitive men and women’s running rugby for an attractive prize fund, trophies and medals.
For further information, early bird team registration and updates visit
www.kinsale7s.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram #Kinsale7s.