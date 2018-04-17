Ryan Foley signs for Ealing Trailfinders

17/04/2018
Ealing Trailfinders are pleased to announce the signing of Ryan Foley for the 2018/19 season.
The scrum-half came through the Munster academy but injury brought his time at Thomond Park to an end before he headed to France, but he will now return to Britain for a stint in the Greene King IPA Championship.
The Irishman joined Munster’s academy at the start of the 2014/15 season and made two appearances for the first team whilst being a regular in their ‘A’ side during the British and Irish Cup competition.
Foley has six caps for his country at Under 20 level, and after spending some time on the Côte d’Azur with Stade Niçois he then moved to Rugby Olympique de Grasse, where he has played 16 times this season.
The 5ft 8ins half back will be looking to compete with Luke Carter for the starting shirt when he arrives at Vallis Way in the summer.
The scrum-half is excited to be heading to London for a new challenge:
“I look forward to linking up with the team for pre-season and getting started on what will be an exciting year with a club that has very high ambitions.”
Director of Rugby Ben Ward is pleased to add another top-quality scrum-half to his squad.
“Ryan is a player that he have had our eyes on for a while and we’re very pleased to have him for next season. He has an excellent kicking game and there is no doubt that the quality is there so we look forward to him showing our supporters what he has to offer.”