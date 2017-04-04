Scanlon signs for Nottingham

04/04/2017
Nottingham Rugby are delighted to announce the signing of full back Sean Scanlon, on a two-year deal, from Championship neighbours Doncaster Knights.
The 28 year-old Irishman will join the Green & Whites in the summer, having spent last season at Castle Park, and having previously spent three seasons with fellow South Yorkshire side Rotherham Titans, playing a crucial part in their playoff campaigns in 2013/14 and 2014/15.
Scanlon is also no stranger to Nottingham Head Coach Ian Costello, having started his rugby career with Irish giants Munster, making a PRO12 try-scoring debut in December 2011 against Connacht, and also being part of Costello's 2012 British & Irish Cup winning squad, starting in their 31-12 final victory over Cross Keys.
Speaking about the impending arrival of the former Ireland Under-20 international, Costello said:
"I'm delighted that we've been able to secure Sean's signature. He's vastly experienced in the Championship, both at Doncaster and Rotherham, where he was recognised as one of the best back three players in the league.
"Sean will bring experience and also a huge amount of leadership to a young group. He has a genuine passion for the game and everyone who works with him describes him as a top-class professional. We are looking forward to what he will bring as a player and the strong influence he will have in helping the club move forward."
Scanlon becomes the sixteenth member of the Green & Whites squad to be confirmed for next season, and the club's third new signing, following the capture of hooker James Penman and fly half Tiff Eden.
