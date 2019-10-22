over 1 million people watch Ireland crash out

22/10/2019
Over 1 million people tuned in to RTÉ2 as Ireland crashed out of the Rugby World Cup
An average audience of 766,300 were watching on RTÉ2 as Ireland lost to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-final peaking at 816,200 towards the end of the game (12.59). 73% of those watching TV at the time were tuned-in to RTÉ2. a reach figure of 1,086,200 people were watching at some stage during the broadcast.
Earlier - an average of audience of 256,200 saw England beat Australia to claim a semi-final berth representing a 50% share of the available audience. On following day - an average of 279,000 watched the hosts Japan lose out to South Africa (43% share) while 157,400 saw Wales claim a dramatic win over France with a 40% share of the audience.
Another GAA Club Championship double-header on RTÉ2 as the focus switched to Kerry. An average of 129,300 saw East Kerry overcome Dingle (11% share) while 75,000 watched St Brendan's Board narrowly overcome Killarney Legion (share 8.5%).
RTÉ will broadcast both semi-finals of the RWC as England face the All Blacks and South Africa will take on Wales. RTÉ will also air the Rugby World Cup Final on November 2nd along with the Bronze Final on Friday 1st.