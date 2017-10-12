All eyes on the Euro prize

12/10/2017
The quest for the biggest prize in European club rugby kicks off on Friday evening with the return of the Champions Cup featuring nine former competition winners and global stars from over 20 countries.
Recognised by players, coaches and fans as the one to win in the club game, the Champions Cup journey to the Bilbao Finals weekend starts at the Kingspan Stadium when 1999 winners Ulster Rugby open Pool 1 against two-time winners Wasps live on BT Sport.
French clubs have been represented in each of the past five finals and the TOP 14 challenge opens in Dublin on Saturday with the visit of Montpellier to three-time champions Leinster Rugby in Pool 3. Montpellier, currently in second place in the TOP 14, will be looking to avenge their heavy defeat at the RDS Arena last season.
RC Toulon enjoyed a record-breaking hat-trick of successes between 2013 and 2015 and they will come up against a familiar face at Stade Félix Mayol on Sunday when Leigh Halfpenny makes a return to his former stamping ground with Scarlets. The much-anticipated clash of the former champions against last season's Guinness PRO12 winners will be live on Sky Sports.
Holders Saracens are now seeking a treble of their own as they launch their Pool 2 campaign away to domestic rivals, Northampton Saints, who they defeated 55-24 on the opening weekend of the Aviva Premiership season. English champions Exeter Chiefs welcome Glasgow Warriors to Sandy Park on Saturday evening.
Also in the Champions Cup this weekend:
• La Rochelle make their Champions Cup debut when they visit Harlequins on Saturday.
• ASM Clermont Auvergne are in the same pool as Saracens who defeated them in last season's final at BT Murrayfield. The reigning TOP 14 champions open their European campaign on Sunday against the Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium.
• Racing 92 and Leicester Tigers will meet in the Champions Cup for the third consecutive season. Munster hold the record for the most appearances in the history of the competition and will line out for the 159th time when they travel to Castres also in Pool 4.
• Bath Rugby will celebrate the 20th anniversary of their European Cup triumph over Brive in the new year. Champions Cup action returns to the Recreation Ground on Saturday when they face Benetton Rugby in Pool 5.
Meanwhile, four-time European champions Toulouse and holders Stade Français Paris are the headline acts in the Challenge Cup.
Stade Français make the journey to the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk to open their Pool 4 campaign against Krasny Yar who qualified from the Continental Shield. Enisei-STM won last season's inaugural Shield to book a place in the Challenge Cup for the third consecutive season and after two wins in each of the last two pool stages and they will kick off the Russian double-header tomorrow against Bordeaux-Bègles.
Toulouse travel to meet 2002 and 2005 winners Sale Sharks in Pool 2 which also includes Cardiff Blues - who lifted the trophy in 2010 - and TOP 14 leaders, Lyon, who clash at the Cardiff Arms Park tomorrow evening.
Brive launch their bid to extend their record of quarter-final appearances in the competition to 13 with a visit to Worcester Warriors but even their experience is trumped by that of Pool 5 rivals Connacht Rugby who conclude the round against Oyonnax across the French-Swiss border in Geneva by playing their 113th Challenge Cup fixture.
It all starts with last season's runners-up Gloucester Rugby making the journey to Pau this evening live on Sky Sports.
