Attention turns to Europe

04/12/2018
November was the Guinness series time but in December it is Heineken Cup time with the back to back rounds starting on Friday 7th at 7.45 pm
First into action for Ireland will be Ulster away to Scarlets in a PRO14 clash, where they are level on points in the B section - but 15 points behind Leinster.
They are the bottom two clubs in Pool 4 with one win and five points between - not very exciting. However Ulster has the win and if they can add two more wins to it they can be in contention in 2019. This pool is headed by Racing Metro with a healthy two wins and nine points, they play second placed Leicester on Sunday. Racing to take the pool.
Next up at 1 pm on Saturday, the leaders in Pool 2 Munster take on Castres at home in Thomond Park, both have lost a game but Munster has a two point advantage. There is only one outcome here - a win for Munster, I have been down there and seen this before at Thomond.
The return game in Castres is nota gimme by any means, but with Munster playing well and second in the A section of the PRO14 - they will win.
Castres at home are always difficult. They have won 6 / 11 games, probably all at home and lie 7th in the Top 14. Munster will head this pool at the end of December.
Exeter host Gloucester in the other half of the pool in a premiership battle where Exeter enjoy second place to Gloucester’s third. This is very difficult to call but Gloucester has the advantage of a win at home already over Castres and Exeter at home drew with Munster.
The Saturday games continue at 3.15 pm with Bath Hosting Leinster in Pool One. Bath has one draw to its credit against Wasps the bottom team while Leinster suffered a defeat away to Toulouse 28-27 who are on an upswing this season and head the pool with two wins and 8 points.
Bath has won 3/9 in the premiership and Leinster head the B section of the PRO14 with 9 wins from 10 starts. Leinster to win away and at home and stay in second place in this pool at the very minimum.
Toulouse who are second in the Top14 with 8 wins from11 can trouble them by beating Wasps away first and then in France.
Pool 3 looks between Saracens - won two on 9 points and Glasgow one win on 5 points. But they have avoided each other for the back to back games. Lyon fourth in the TOP14 with 6 wins from 11 host Glasgow currently top of conference A (Ahead of Munster) in the PRO14 - won 8 from 10 games.
Saracens are at home to Cardiff and can be expected to win both games on the back of the unbeaten form in the Gallagher premiership and nine wins from nine.
Saracens to win this Pool
Pool 5 has definitely sprung a Huge Surprise - which makes this tournament. The pool is headed by Newcastle, a perfect 2/2 on 8 points. They are the bottom team of twelve in the Gallagher premiership winning 3 from 9 starts.
They have beaten Toulon away and Montpelier at home - what credentials. They are away to Edinburgh in the first game. Edinburgh was firmly trounced by Munster last week in the PRO14 and stand in fifth place in the B section with 4 wins from 10. Newcastle can continue their good run in Europe.
In the other half of this pool, Toulon take on Montpelier at home, both sides are studded with stars that have not proved their worth so far. Montpelier is in the stronger position with a win.
In the Top14 Montpelier are 9th, winning 5 from 11 and Toulon are 10th with a record of 4 wins from 11. Should Montpelier win the back to back games they will end up a force to try to take the pool and qualify for the knock out stages?
But for now give me Newcastle.
The no hopers after two rounds are:
Pool 1, - Wasps - 2 games 3 points, Pool 2 - Exeter 2 games 3 points, Pool 3, - Lyon 2 games Zero points, Pool 4, - Scarlets 2 games one point, Pool 5 - Toulon 2 games one point
Eight to qualify for the Quarter finals:
Leinster, Munster, Saracens, Racing 92, Newcastle, Montpelier, Toulouse, Glasgow
Report by Frank Quinn