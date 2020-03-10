Heineken Cup optimistic update

10/03/2020
It is currently envisaged that the Heineken Champions Cup and European Rugby Challenge Cup quarter-final matches will go ahead as scheduled on the weekend of 3/4/5 April.
EPCR intends to complete all eight fixtures and will continue to monitor developments while liaising with the relevant league and union bodies, as well as governments and local authorities.
EPCR is fully supportive of any preventative measures that might be required in the interests of overall public health in relation to Covid-19 and will respect instructions provided by authorities.
HEINEKEN CHAMPIONS CUP quarter-finals
(All kick-offs local time)
Saturday 4 April
QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints, Sandy Park (15.15) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92, Stade Marcel-Michelin (16.15) beIN SPORTS / France 2 / BT Sport
QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens, Aviva Stadium (17.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Sunday 5 April
QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby, Le Stadium (16.15) France 2 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport / Channel 4 / Virgin Media
Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: Leinster Rugby v Saracens will play the winner of QF 2: ASM Clermont Auvergne v Racing 92
Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Toulouse v Ulster Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Exeter Chiefs v Northampton Saints
(Matches to be played on 1/2/3 May)
2020 Heineken Champions Cup final: Saturday 23 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (17.45)
CHALLENGE CUP quarter-finals
(All kick-offs local time)
Friday 3 April
QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets, Stade Félix Mayol (21.00) France 4 / beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
Saturday 4 April
QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique, Welford Road (12.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby, Stade Chaban-Delmas (21.15) beIN SPORTS / BT Sport
Sunday 5 April
QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons, Ashton Gate Stadium (12.45) BT Sport / beIN SPORTS
Semi-final 1 - winner of QF 1: RC Toulon v Scarlets will play the winner of QF 2: Leicester Tigers v Castres Olympique
Semi-final 2 - winner of QF 3: Bordeaux-Bègles v Edinburgh Rugby will play the winner of QF 4: Bristol Bears v Dragons
(Matches to be played on 1/2/3 May)
2020 Challenge Cup final: Friday 22 May; Stade Vélodrome, Marseille (21.00)