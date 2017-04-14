Poite and Owens in charge of Champions Cup last-four matches

14/04/2017
The referee appointments for the much-anticipated Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals were announced today (Friday, 14 April 2017) following a meeting of EPCR's selection committee which is chaired by EPCR's Head of Match Officials, Joel Jutge.
Click here for the Champions Cup and Challenge Cup semi-finals match officials
The selection committee has appointed Romain Poite of France for the Champions Cup semi-final clash of Munster Rugby and holders, Saracens, at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin on Saturday, 22 April, with Wales's Nigel Owens taking charge of the ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby last-four match at the Matmut Stadium de Gerland in Lyon the following day.
The first of the Challenge Cup semi-finals between current TOP 14 leaders, La Rochelle, and Gloucester Rugby at Stade Marcel Deflandre on Saturday, 22 April will be refereed by Andrew Brace of Ireland.
Another Irishman, John Lacey, will be in the middle for the second Challenge Cup semi-final featuring Stade Francais Paris and Bath Rugby at Stade Jean Bouin on Sunday, 23 April.
CHAMPIONS CUP SEMI-FINALS
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, 22 April - Munster Rugby v Saracens
Aviva Stadium (Dublin) 15.15
Referee: Romain Poite (France)
BT Sport / beIN Sports / Sky Italia
Sunday, 23 April - ASM Clermont Auvergne v Leinster Rugby
Matmut Stadium de Gerland (Lyon) 16.00
Referee: Nigel Owens (Wales)
FR2 / Sky Sports / beIN Sports / Sky Italia
2017 Champions Cup final: Saturday, 13 May; BT Murrayfield (17.00)
CHALLENGE CUP SEMI-FINALS
(Kick-offs local time)
Saturday, 22 April - La Rochelle v Gloucester Rugby
Stade Marcel Deflandre 21.00
Referee: Andrew Brace (Ireland)
FR4 / BT Sport / beIN Sports
Sunday, 23 April - Stade Francais Paris v Bath Rugby
Stade Jean Bouin 13.30
Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)
beIN Sports / Sky Sports
2017 Challenge Cup final: Friday, 12 May; BT Murrayfield (20.00)