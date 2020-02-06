3 more years for Stockdale

06/02/2020
Ulster wing Jacob Stockdale has signed a three year IRFU contract up to the end of the 2022/23 season.
Jacob made his Ireland debut against the USA on the 2017 Summer Tour where he opened his account for the national team scoring a try in the opening quarter of the game.
Jacob scored 10 tries for Ireland across the 2017/18 season including seven during the 2018 Grand Slam campaign which resulted in him being named Player of the Championship. To date he has scored 16 tries in his 26 Test match appearances for Ireland.
A member of the Ireland U20s squad that reached the final of the 2016 U20 World Rugby Championships Jacob scored four tries across that campaign.
Jacob made his Ulster debut against Benetton in January 2016 and has gone on to make 63 appearances scoring 27 tries.
David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented, "Jacob has continued to grow as a player after bursting onto the scheme in his debut Six nations season. He has performed at a consistently high level for both Ireland and Ulster and has huge potential to develop further on the international stage."
Jacob Stockdale commented, "I am delighted to have signed an IRFU contract. I am involved with two ambitious squads and I know I will continue to develop as a player in both environments. Things have been going really well at Ulster and there are exciting things happening in the Ireland set-up and the IRFU High Performance Centre is world class. I look forward to performing on the field for both Ulster and Ireland."