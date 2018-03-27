Adam Griggs Joins IRFU High Performance Unit

27/03/2018
The IRFU are pleased to announce that Adam Griggs will join the IRFU High Performance Unit as part of the Women’s Programme from mid-April.
Adam will work across the Women’s fifteens and sevens programme, continuing his current role as head coach of the Irish women’s XV, and joining the women’s sevens coaching team.
Commenting on the appointment, IRFU Performance Director David Nucifora said: "We are delighted that Adam will join the High Performance Unit Women’s Programme following his initial time with the Ireland Women's team during the Women's Six Nations.
"There are a lot of exciting opportunities ahead for the women’s programme, including the Rugby World Cup Sevens this summer and qualification for Rugby 7s at the Olympics in Tokyo. There is also continued development for the Women's Six Nations Championship and qualification for the next Women's Rugby World Cup to work towards.”
Adam added: "I'm delighted to join the IRFU High Performance Unit. The Women's Six Nations was a huge challenge for the squad, and while there is plenty of room for improvement, the foundations and progress of the squad was very satisfying.
I am looking forward to helping our teams represent Ireland on the world stage, with some key tournaments and events in the years ahead, it is a very exciting time to be involved with Women's Rugby in Ireland."