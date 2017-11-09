Aki set for Ireland debut

09/11/2017

The Ireland coaching group have named the match day 23 that will take on South Africa in the opening fixture of the 2017 Guinness Series.

 
Rory Best returns to captain the side having missed the Summer Tour as a member of the British & Irish Lions squad.  Best is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.  Iain Henderson and Devin Toner pack down in the second row with Peter O'Mahony and Sean O'Brien on the flanks and CJ Stander at No.8.  
 
Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton fill the half-back slots while Bundee Aki is reunited with his old midfield partner Robbie Henshaw in the middle of the field.  Jacob Stockdale and Andrew Conway are named on the wings with Rob Kearney at fullback.
 
The replacements are Rob Herring, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, James Ryan, Rhys Ruddock, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Darren Sweetnam.
 
The opening Test match of the 2017 Guinness Series at the Aviva Stadium against South Africa kicks off at 17.30 and has been sold out since early October.   The third game of the series against Argentina is also sold out while there remain a limited number of tickets available for the middle fixture against Fiji.
 
IRELAND v South Africa, Saturday 11th November 2017
 

15. Rob Kearney

(UCD/Leinster)

76 caps

14. Andrew Conway

(Garryowen/Munster)

3 caps

13. Robbie Henshaw

(Buccaneers/Leinster)

29 caps

12. Bundee Aki

(Galwegians/Connacht)

uncapped

11. Jacob Stockdale

(Ballynahinch/Ulster)

2 caps

10. Johnny Sexton

(St Mary's College/Leinster)

66 caps

9. Conor Murray

(Garryowen/Munster)

57 caps

 

 

 

1. Cian Healy

(Clontarf/Leinster)

70 caps

2. Rory Best (c)

(Banbridge/Ulster) c

104 caps

3. Tadhg Furlong

(Clontarf/Leinster)

16 caps

4. Iain Henderson

(Ballynahinch/Ulster)

32 caps

5. Devin Toner

(Lansdowne/Leinster)

50 caps

6. Peter O'Mahony

(Cork Constitution/Munster)

40 caps

7. Sean O'Brien

(UCD/Leinster)

49 caps

8. CJ Stander

(Shannon/Munster)

15 caps

 

 

 

Replacements

 

 

16. Rob Herring

(Ballynahinch/Ulster)

1 cap

17. Dave Kilcoyne

(UL Bohemians/Munster)

20 caps

18. John Ryan

(Cork Constitution/Munster)

9 caps

19. James Ryan

(UCD/Leinster)

2 caps

20. Rhys Ruddock

(St Mary's College/Leinster)

16 caps

21. Kieran Marmion

(Corinthians/Connacht)

16 caps

22. Joey Carbery

(Clontarf/Leinster)

4 caps

23. Darren Sweetnam

(Cork Constitution/Munster)

uncapped

