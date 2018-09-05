Channel 4 secure Ireland TV rights for Autumn tests

05/09/2018
Channel 4 today announced that it will broadcast Ireland’s autumn rugby internationals for the next four years.
The 2018 RBS Six Nations’ Grand Slam Champions face Argentina, the USA and current World Champions New Zealand in November and all three matches will be shown live on Channel 4.
This is the latest rugby acquisition by Channel 4 which begins a four year deal to show live coverage of every round of Europe’s top club competition, the Heineken Champions Cup, this October.
Joe Blake-Turner Channel 4 Commissioning Editor, Sport, said: “Rugby fans can look forward to a match up between the number one and number two teams in the world.
“And looking beyond 2018, Ireland have some fantastic test matches lined up against the might of the southern hemisphere including Australia and South Africa. We’re absolutely delighted to be able to follow the journey of Europe’s finest team as they take on the world’s best.”
Padraig Power, IRFU Director of Commercial and Marketing said: “The IRFU are delighted to welcome Channel 4 who have a fantastic track-record of sports broadcasting. They join us at an exciting time and we have no doubt that our partnership with them will cover some outstanding rugby moments.”
The four-year deal includes: coverage of two of Ireland’s World Cup warm up matches in 2019 against Italy and Wales; 2020 autumn internationals against Australia, South Africa and another team to be announced; Ireland’s autumn internationals in 2021 against the All Blacks, Argentina and another country yet to be confirmed.