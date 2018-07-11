Fixtures confirmed for Guinness series

11/07/2018
Ireland To Play Argentina, New Zealand & USA in Guinness Series 2018
First up are Argentina, who return to Dublin twelve months after a thrilling match in front of a sold out Aviva Stadium which saw Ireland win 28-19.
The second game of the series marks the return of the All Blacks. It is two years since New Zealand last played at the Aviva Stadium where they exacted revenge for Ireland's historic win in Chicago just a few weeks before.
The final game of the series sees the USA Eagles make their debut appearance at the Aviva Stadium in what will be their first visit to Dublin since 2004. USA will be brimming with confidence having claimed a major scalp, beating Scotland in Houston recently.
Speaking about the Guinness Series, IRFU Commercial and Marketing Director Padraig Power said "We are delighted to be welcoming Argentina, New Zealand and the USA to Aviva Stadium this November. Demand for tickets from rugby clubs has been exceptionally high and we expect the remaining tickets that go on general sale to be snapped up.
We know that Ireland fans will relish the opportunity to see the team in action and we look forward to some great games in November."
In addition to the three Guinness Series matches Ireland will return to Soldier Field in early November to face Italy as part of The Rugby Weekend Triple header. Tickets for the match in Chicago are available through www.therugbyweekend.com
Tickets for the Guinness Series 2018 will go on general sale on ticketmaster.ie on Friday, June 28th at 10 a.m. Irish Rugby Supporters Club members will be able to avail of a priority window ahead of the main sale - details will be emailed to members.
Click here for ticket prices http://www.irishrugby.ie/tickets
Guinness Series 2018 Fixtures
IRELAND vs Argentina
Saturday 10th November 2018 KO 6.30pm
IRELAND vs New Zealand
Saturday 17th November 2018 KO 7.00pm
IRELAND vs USA
Saturday 24th November 2018 KO 6.30pm