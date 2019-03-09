Guinness Summer Series Ticket info

09/03/2019
Tickets for the 2019 Guinness Summer Series matches against Italy and Wales will go on general sale on Wednesday 13th March.
Supporters Club members will have an exclusive pre-sale window from Monday 11th March at 11.00am to Tuesday 12th March at 6.00pm. Tickets are currently on sale to rugby club members through their clubs.
Ireland will get their Guinness Summer Series underway with a home game against Italy on Saturday 10th August and will then take on Wales on Saturday 7th September. Both games will kick-off at the Aviva Stadium at 2.00pm.
Supporters Club members will receive a link and password in advance of the priority window.
Ticket Prices ITALY WALES
Cat 1 €60.00 €80.00
Cat 2 €50.00 €70.00
Cat 3 €40.00 €60.00
Cat 4 €30.00 €50.00
Premium Level €75.00 €95.00
Rest. View Prem & Cat 1 €30.00 €40.00
Rest. View Cat 2 €25.00 €35.00
Rest. View Cat 3 €20.00 €30.00
Rest. View Cat 4 €15.00 €25.00
Schoolboy/girl €10.00 €10.00
Parent & Child Cat 3 (1 Adult to 8 Children) Adult price of Cat: child Italy & Wales €10
Parent & Child Cat 4 (1 Adult to 8 Children) Adult prince of Cat: child Italy & Wales €10
Premium Package Italy & Wales - €153.00 (10% reduction)
Cat 1 Package Italy & Wales - €126.00 (10% reduction)