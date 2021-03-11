Healey keeps pushing for Ireland

11/03/2021
Ireland and Leinster loosehead prop has signed a one year extension to his IRFU contract up to the end of the 2021/22 season.
Cian is Ireland’s most capped prop forward having lined out for Ireland on 107 occasions to date. He made his Ireland debut against Australia in November 2009 and was selected for the 2013 British and Irish Lions tour of Australia making two appearances before injury ended his involvement.
Cian has won three Six Nations titles with Ireland and represented Leinster on 226 occasions winning four Heineken Cup titles during his career in blue.
David Nucifora, IRFU Performance Director, commented,
"Cian has been a cornerstone of both the Irish and Leinster packs for over a decade. He has shown incredible resilience to come back from serious injury and perform at the highest level. Cian has a lot to contribute to Irish Rugby and we are delighted that he has signed on for another year."
Cian Healy, commented, "My drive for success at both Leinster and Ireland is as strong as ever. I am lucky enough to currently be part to two teams with the same mentality which is special and I look forward to another season of pushing boundaries and achieving our goals.
I’m loving my rugby as much now as I did at the very start of my career and looking forward to having our supporters back in stadia."