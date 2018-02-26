Heaslip announces immediate retirement

26/02/2018
Leinster and Ireland No8 Jamie Heaslip has announced his immediate retirement from the game
The Kildare native, who made 229 appearances for Leinster since his debut in 2005, announced his decision this morning.
Heaslip has not played since suffering a lower back injury in the warm up to the England 6 Nations game in March 2017 which ultimately ruled him out of that game and indeed the rest of the season with Ireland and Leinster.
His last game for Leinster was a few weeks before that when he played all 80 minutes from No. 8 in the 24-24 draw away to Castres in the Champions Cup.
Despite an intensive period of rehabilitation since then, he has been forced to retire from the game.
Speaking to leinsterrugby.ie 34 year old Heaslip said, "A lot of players unfortunately don't get the opportunity to bow out on their own terms but thankfully having taken my time and after medical advice and consultation with my wife and close family, I have taken this decision with my future well-being in mind.
"Since my rugby journey began pulling on a jersey in Naas, to Newbridge College and Dublin University, all I've ever wanted was to represent Leinster but I've been lucky enough to exceed even my own wildest dreams with a career that I am hugely proud of with Leinster, Ireland and with the British & Irish Lions.
"Playing in the blue, green and red jersey gave me some unbelievable moments, but running out in the white of Trinity in College Park or out of the RDS tunnel and into the Leinster lunatics in the Laighin Pit are memories that are just as precious to me and ones that I will miss dearly.
"I have always said that rugby is just one side to me and that there are other avenues that I am keen to explore and that opportunity has come earlier than I would have liked but I feel that I am in a good place to take that next step.
"There are too many coaches, team mates, players and people for me to mention right now but you have all played a part in my journey and I am grateful for the part played.
"I would like to thank most sincerely the doctors, the physios and the S&C team in Leinster Rugby and the IRFU for their help throughout my career but in particular over the last 12 months. No stone was left unturned by them, or I, as we sought a way back.
"To my wife Sheena, to my parents, my family and friends, thank you for your love and support.
"Finally, to the Leinster, Ireland and Lions supporters. We've enjoyed some incredible highs together, and indeed some lows, but it was an honour to represent you all and I hope that I have left all three jerseys in a better place.”
Heaslip made his Leinster Rugby debut in March 2005 against Neath Swansea Ospreys coming off the bench in a 12-16 loss in Donnybrook.
Since then he has added a further 228 caps to his Leinster CV, scoring 38 tries in the process and is the most capped Leinster forward of all-time.
In his time with Leinster Rugby, Heaslip won three Heineken Cups, a Challenge Cup and three Celtic League/PRO12 titles and was named captain of the side in August 2014.
He made his Ireland debut in November 2006 against the Pacific Islands becoming the 1,000th player to pull on the green of Ireland in doing so and followed that up with his 6 Nations debut in 2008 against Italy.
He has since gone on to captain Ireland and won a total of 95 caps for his country scoring 13 tries and winning three 6 Nations titles including the 2009 Grand Slam.
Heaslip was twice nominated for the World Rugby Player of the Year Award in 2009 and in 2016 and he won the World Rugby Try of the Year Award for his score against Italy in the 2016 6 Nations.
He was also part of two British & Irish Lions tours in 2009 and 2013 winning 12 caps and scoring two tries in the tours to South Africa and Australia.
In a statement the IRFU said:
The IRFU would like to recognise the contribution made to Irish rugby by Jamie Heaslip who has announced his retirement from the game today.
Jamie won 95 caps for his country making his international debut in the 61-17 win over the Pacific Islands in November 2006 and captaining the national side on 13 occasions. Of his 95 Ireland caps he played the full 80 minutes on 72 occasions illustrating his value as both a player and a leader to the national team.
His last appearance in the green shirt was against Wales in the 2017 RBS 6 Nations Championship in Cardiff. He scored 13 tries for his country including the World Rugby Try of the Year against Italy in 2016.
Jamie is one of the most successful players in Ireland's professional era. A member of the 2009 Grand Slam winning side he was also a key player in the Championship winning teams of 2014 and 2015. He played his part in securing Ireland's first ever victory over the Springboks on South African soil in 2016 and just a couple of months later featured prominently in Ireland's historic first victory over New Zealand in Chicago. He played at two Rugby World Cups featuring in all 10 of Ireland's games at the 2011 and 2015 tournaments
A two time British and Irish Lion he made 5 Test appearances across the 2009 and 2013 tours of South Africa and Australia. At provincial level he won three Heineken Cups, an Amlin Cup and three Pro12/Celtic league titles with Leinster and was shortlisted for World Rugby Player of the Year in both 2009 and 2016.
IRFU Performance Director, David Nucifora, said,
"Jamie was one of the top players in world rugby over the course of his 11 year international career. He achieved so much in the game but at the same time was a great example for younger players with his professionalism, dedication and application on and off the field.”
Ireland Head Coach Joe Schmidt, said,
"Jamie was an intelligent and incredibly robust player. The string of trophies he contributed to is lengthy, including 3 European Cups, 3 Six Nations, including the 2009 Grand Slam and a couple of Pro12 trophies thrown in for good measure.
There are so many moments that spring to mind, whether it be his superb second half against Northampton in the 2011 Heineken Cup final or his clever line and tireless work ethic that combined to see him score the International Try of the Year two years ago, or his crucial try saving tackle on Stuart Hogg on 'Super Sunday', to help tip the balance in retaining the Six Nations trophy. Utterly professional, driven to succeed and a leader with the actions he delivered.”
IRFU Chief Executive Philip Browne, said,
"The IRFU would like to thank Jamie for his outstanding contribution to Irish Rugby. His consistent level of high performance has helped drive the national team to unprecedented levels of success over the past 10 years. We wish him and his wife Sheena well in the next chapter of their lives.”