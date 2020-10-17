Henderson handed 3 week suspension

17/10/2020
Iain Henderson of Ulster Rugby has been banned for a period of three weeks as a result of his red card in the Guinness PRO14 Round 2 fixture with Ospreys Rugby on 10 October 2020.
Henderson was shown a red card by referee Mike Adamson (SRU) under Law 9.20 – Dangerous Play in a ruck or maul.
The Disciplinary Hearing was handled by Andrea Caraci (FIR) and it was accepted that the Player’s actions warranted a red card for foul play. The incident was deemed a mid-range offence, which carries a six-week suspension.
The Player’s clean disciplinary record, co-operation throughout the process and remorse shown warranted mitigation of fifty percent, bringing his ban to three weeks.
The Player is free to resume playing from midnight on 9 November 2020.
The Player was reminded of his right to appeal.