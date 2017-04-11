Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools Squad confirmed

11/04/2017
The Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools squad, sponsored by PwC, to play two games against England Counties this week in Ashbourne has been confirmed.
The 24 players selected come from a mix of clubs and schools, with a number of Exile players also selected.
The first fixture is set for Wednesday 12th April at 2pm in Ashbourne, with the second game taking place on Saturday, 15th April, also at 2pm.
The team is coached by Mark Butler, with Colm Tucker and Adrian Flavin as assistants and will be managed by Michael Black.
Ireland U18 Clubs and Schools Squad
Darragh Bolger (Clontarf FC / Portmarnock Community School / Leinster)
Ashley Deane (Bandon Grammar / Munster)
Colin Deane (Bandon Grammar / Munster)
Kieran Dunne (Sale Sharks / Exiles)
Caolan Englefield (Harlequin FC / St. Paul's CC, Sunbury / Exile)
Luke Fitzgerald (Young Munster / Glenstal Abbey / Munster)
Mark Fleming (Glenstal Abbey / Munster)
Bruce Huston (Ballymena Academy / Ulster)
Cian Huxford (Galway Corinthians / Calasantius College / Connacht)
Conor Kelly (CC Roscrea / Leinster)
Paddy Kelly (St.Munchin's College / Munster)
Oisin Kiernan (Campbell College Belfast / Ulster)
Hugh Lane (Galwegians / Presentation College Athenry / Connacht)
Jamie Macartney (Campbell College Belfast / Ulster)
Tom Maher (Blackrock College / Leinster)
Jack McIntosh (St.Pius Xavier College / Rainey RFC / Ulster)
Conor McMenamin (Letterkenny RFC / Colaiste Ailigh / Ulster)
Oran McNulty (Bath RFC / Millfield / Exile)
Sean Molony (Blackrock College / Leinster)
Aaron O'Sullivan (Wasps / Henley College / Exile)
Aaron Sexton (Bangor Grammar School / Ulster)
Colin Sisk (CBC Cork / Munster)
Callum Torpey (London Irish RFC / Epsom College / Exile)
Jack Walters (London Irish / St. Paul's CC, Sunbury / Exile)
Ireland Clubs and Schools Fixtures April 12th & April 15th
Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools v England Counties – Ashbourne RFC, Wed 12th April, 2pm
Ireland U18 Clubs & Schools v England Counties – Ashbourne RFC, Sat 15th April, 2pm
Ireland U-18 Schools Management
Head Coach – Mark Butler
Team Manager – Michael Black
Assistant Coach – Colm Tucker
Scrum Coach – Adrian Flavin
S&C Coach – Ciaran Walsh
Baggage Master – John McDonald
Team Analyst – Brian Fitzgerald
Team Doctor – Padraig Sheehan
Team Physio – Patrick Hanley
Team Nutritionist – Nóra Ní Fhlannagáin
Team Services – Rory Wilson