Ireland U18 Women gear up for 7s

15/09/2017
The Ireland U18 Women's squad for the U18 Women European Sevens Championship in Vichy, France has been announced. The Championship takes place between the 14th – 18th September.
The squad shows three changes from their maiden UK School Games tournament victory earlier this month. Anna Doyle (Leinster), Kelly McCormill (Ulster) and Stephanie Nunan (Munster) join the squad which is captained by Emily Lane (Munster). The squad will again be coached by the Senior Ireland Women's 7s Captain, Lucy Mulhall.
Ireland are in Pool A and will face off against France, Italy and Sweden. Their opening fixture of the Championships is against Italy.
Speaking ahead of the side departing to Vichy, Lucy Mulhall said;
"The players have taken a lot of confidence from their performances during the UK School Games, especially the Final were they brought real physicality to the game. They know it will be a step up this weekend in Vichy but they are all really looking forward to the challenge of Elite European competition.”
Ireland U18 Women 7s Squad
U18 European Sevens Championship:
Meabh Deely (Ballinasloe/Connacht)
Aoibheann Reilly (Ballinasloe/Connacht)
Eve Higgins (Railyway Union/Leinster)
Megan Burns (Tullamore/Leinster)
Anna Doyle (Tullow/Leinster)
Enya Breen (Bantry/Munster)
Emily Lane (Mallow/Munster)
Stephanie Nunan (St Mary's/Munster)
Dorothy Wall (Fethard/Munster)
Ellie Ingram (Enniskillen/Ulster)
Lucinda Kinghan (Monaghan/Ulster)
Kelly McCormill (Monaghan/Ulster)
Ireland Womens U18 7s Management Team
Head Coach: Lucy Mulhall
Women's 7s Programme Manager: Eimear Flannery
Team Manager: Elaine Ryan
Physiotherapist: Niamh Connelly