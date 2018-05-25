Ireland Women to take on USA in November

25/05/2018
The IRFU and USA Rugby are pleased to announce that the Ireland Women’s 15s will take on the USA Women’s team on the 18th November this year.
The game is set to take place at Energia Park in Donnybrook, with kick-off time to be confirmed.
It will be the fourth time the sides will have met in the past two decades, with the USA claiming victories in 1994 and 2006 and Ireland winning the most recent meeting at the 2014 Women’s Rugby World Cup in France.
Director of Women’s Rugby, Anthony Eddy is pleased that Ireland will be able to host the Eagles Women, in what is set to be an important season for the side;
"We are delighted to welcome the USA to Dublin this November. This is the third time the Women’s side have played representative matches during the autumn window, and it will provide the squad with some valuable match experience leading into next year’s Women’s Six Nations."
Ireland Women’s Head Coach Adam Griggs is looking forward to what next season will bring;
"It’s great to have the USA travelling over for this fixture – they’re a top team so it will be a good test for our side.
There were lots of positives to take from this year’s Women’s Six Nations, and we’ll be looking to build on these this November and take the additional learnings into the 2019 Women’s Six Nations."
The IRFU will announced the finalised Women’s 15s November schedule in the coming weeks.
Ireland Women v USA Women
Energia Park, Donnybrook, Dublin.
Sunday 18th November, 2018
KO: TBC