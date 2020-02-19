Ireland Women update ahead of England clash

19/02/2020
Adam Griggs has named a squad of 24 players ahead of the third round of the 2020 Women’s Six Nations.
Ireland are coming into this round with two wins from two and will play their first away game of the tournament where they will face England in Doncaster on Sunday at 12.45pm.
Katie Fitzhenry is included in the squad after returning from the Sevens World Series in Sydney.
Beibhinn Parsons will be unavailable for selection for the remainder of the Six Nations due to Leaving Cert preparation.
Video Interview with Griggs can be viewed here -
The team to play England will be named on Friday AM.
Ireland Women’s Squad
to face England, Women’s Six Nations 2020.
Backs:
Michelle Claffey (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere/ Ulster)
Lauren Delany (Firwood Waterloo/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife Doyle (Railway Union/ Munster)
Katie Fitzhenry (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Claire Keohane (Railway Union/ Munster)
Larissa Muldoon (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Sene Naoupu (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC/ Leinster)
Forwards:
Judy Bobbett (Blackrock/ Leinster)
Anna Caplice (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Ciara Cooney (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Victoria Dabanovich O'Mahony (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Linda Djougang (Old Belvedere/ Leinster)
Laura Feely (Blackrock/ Connacht)
Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemian/ Munster)
Leah Lyons (Harlequins/ IQ Rugby)
Aoife McDermott (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Edel McMahon (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Cliodhna Moloney (Wasps/ IQ Rugby)
Lindsay Peat (Railway Union/ Leinster)
Dorothy Wall (Railway Union/ Munster)
*Uncapped at this level
Ireland Fixtures and Results, Women’s Six Nations 2020
Sun, 2nd Feb, Ireland Women 18 v 14 Scotland Women
Sun, 9th Feb, Ireland Women 31 v 12 Wales Women
Sun, 23rd Feb, England Women v Ireland Women, Castle Park, Doncaster, KO 12.45hrs
Sun, 8th Mar, Ireland Women v Italy Women, Energia Park, Donnybrook, KO 13.00hrs
Sun, 15th Mar, France Women v Ireland Women, Le Stadium, Lille, KO 15.35GMT/16.35 Local Time