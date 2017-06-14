Ireland Womens 7s squad named

14/06/2017
Director of Women's and 7s Rugby, Anthony Eddy has named the Ireland Women's 7s squad to travel to France to compete at the opening round of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix in Malemort this weekend, and then the final stage of the World Rugby Women's Sevens Series in Clermont the following weekend on Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th of June.
Malemort is the first of two stages of the Rugby Europe Grand Prix, with the second stage taking place in Kazan, Russia on the 8th and 9th of July.
Ireland are seeking to qualify for next summer's Sevens World Cup in San Francisco via the Rugby Europe Grand Prix, where two places are available.
Of the five European sides that are core teams on this year's World Series circuit, England and Ireland are they only two sides competing on the Grand Prix Series who will not have secured a place at the 2018 World Cup.
Spain qualify for the San Francisco tournament due to their placing at the 2013 competition, while Russia and France will secure their spots due to their finishing on this year's World Series.
Ireland and England will compete for the final two places, alongside the likes of the Netherlands, Italy and Wales.
The Irish side guaranteed their place as a core team for next season's World Series when they beat England on Day 2 in Langford to claim 7th place (their highest ever placing as a core team).
All 12 players who took to the field at the Langford 7s in Canada last month are included: Ashleigh Baxter, Chloe Blackmore, Kim Flood, Stacey Flood, Louise Galvin, Katie Heffernan, Claire Keohane, Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe, Sene Naoupu, Audrey O'Flynn, Hannah Tyrrell and Captain Lucy Mulhall.
Megan Williams also returns to the squad and UCD's Anna McGann, who was the 13th squad member in Canada, will win her first senior Ireland 7s cap should she make the match day squad.
Ireland's Pool C opponents in Malemort are England, Italy and Portugal, while their Pool A opponents in Clermont will be New Zealand, USA and Japan.
Ahead of the side departing for the two tournaments in France, Eddy said;
"We have a busy two weeks ahead of us in France, with two big tournaments coming up.
The Grand Prix Series will be very important for us this season as we look to secure a place at next year's World Cup.
Our focus is very much on the Malemort this weekend, and although the last stage of the World Series is just around the corner in Clermont, it's very much about getting the Grand Prix off to a good start.
Ireland Women's 7s Squad for Malemort and Clermont 7s
Ashleigh Baxter (Cooke RFC / Ulster)
Chloe Blackmore (St. Mary's College RFC/Munster)
Claire Keohane (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)
Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC / Leinster)
Kim Flood (Railway Union RFC / Leinster)
Louise Galvin (UL Bohemian RFC / Munster)
Katie Heffernan (Mullingar RFC / Railway Union RFC (dual status) /Leinster)
Anna McGann (UCD RFC / Leinster)
Lucy Mulhall (Rathdrum RFC / Leinster) (captain)
Amee-Leigh Murphy-Crowe (Railway Union RFC / Munster)
Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)
Audrey O'Flynn (Ireland 7s Programme)
Hannah Tyrrell (Old Belvedere RFC / Leinster)
Megan Williams (St. Mary's College RFC)
Rugby Europe Women's Sevens Grand Prix Series – Malemort 7s
Pool C – Day 1 – 17th June
Ireland v Italy - 11:06am (local time) / 10.06am (Irish time)
Ireland v Portugal 1:51pm (local time) / 12.51pm (Irish time)
Ireland v England 4.14pm (local time) / 3.14pm (Irish time)
For more information on the Rugby Europe Women's Grand Prix Series, visit
http://www.rugbyeurope.eu/competitions/2017-womens-sevens-grand-prix-series
HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series – Clermont 7s – Ireland Fixtures
Pool A – Day 1 – 24th June
Ireland v USA - 12pm (local time) / 1pm (Irish time)
Ireland v New Zealand – 3.06pm (local time) / 2.06pm (Irish time)
Ireland v Japan – 5.29pm (local time) / 4.29pm (Irish time)
For more information on the HSBC World Rugby Women's Sevens Series, visit here: http://www.worldrugby.org/womens-sevens-series.