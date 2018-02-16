Ireland club internationa squad

16/02/2018
The Ireland Club XV squad, sponsored by Ulster Bank, has been confirmed.
The management team have named a 31-man squad ahead of their games against their Scottish counterparts on the 23rd February in Dubarry Park, Athlone, and in Netherdale in the Scottish Borders on the 16th March.
Players from 14 different Ulster Bank League clubs across Division 1A, 1B and 2A, have been included in the squad by Head Coach Morgan Lennon and Assistant Coach Johne Murphy.
Garryowen scrum-half Neil Cronin returns for his fifth campaign with the Club side and is joined by Garryowen clubmate Jamie Gavin.
Clontarf’s Matt D’Arcy is in for his fourth stint with the side and his clubmate Michael Noone is also included.
Division 1A league leaders Lansdowne have 4 players selected, with full-back Eamonn Mills looking to win his second Club International cap, having featured last season against England Counties.
Terenure, who are currently third in Division 1A have 5 players included, all of whom will be looking to pull on the green Club International jersey for the first time.
Cork Constitution (2), Dublin University (3), St.Mary’s College (3) and Young Munster (1) are the other Division 1A sides with players involved.
From Division 1B, 7 players are drawn from Banbridge, Naas, Old Belvedere and Old Wesley.
Cashel and Greystones represent Division 2A, with a player each.
Tickets for next Friday's game are available via Buccaneers RFC and will be available on the day.
Ticket prices are Stand €12, Terrace €10, Child & Students €5. Under 16s are free when accompanied by an adult.
Ireland Club XV Squad
Harry Brennan – Lansdowne FC
Michael Cromie – Banbridge RFC
Peter Cromie – Banbridge RFC
Neil Cronin – Garryowen FC*
Matt D’Arcy – Clontarf FC*
Jack Dwan – Lansdowne FC
Paddy Finlay - Dublin University*
Jamie Gavin – Garryowen FC
Cronan Gleeson – Old Wesley RFC
Fionn Higgins – Naas RFC
Jack Keating – Greystones RFC
James Kendrick – Cashel RFC
Niall Kenneally – Cork Constitution FC
Angus Lloyd – Dublin University FC*
Dan McEvoy – Lansdowne FC
Jack McDermott – Dublin University FC
Joe McSwiney – Cork Constitution FC
Michael Melia – Terenure College RFC
Eamonn Mills – Lansdowne*
Darren Moroney - St. Mary’s College RFC
Michael Noone – Clontarf FC
Mark O’Neill – Terenure College RFC
Tom O’Reilly – St. Mary’s College RFC
Peter Osborne – Naas RFC*
Eddie Rossiter – Old Belvedere RFC*
Ciaran Ruddock - St. Mary’s College RFC
Colm Skehan – Young Munster RFC
Robbie Smyth - Terenure College RFC
Jake Swaine - Terenure College RFC
Alex Thompson - Terenure College RFC
Paulie Tolofua – Naas RFC
*Denotes Previously Capped at this Level.
Ireland Club XV Management
Head Coach - Morgan Lennon
Assistant Coach - Johne Murphy
Team Manager - Maurice Hartery
Baggage Master - David Jermyn
S & C Coach - Cathal Murtagh
Doctor - Stuart O'Flanagan
Physio - Ailbe McCormack
Ireland Club XV Fixtures
Ireland Club XV v Scotland Clubs
Friday, February 23, kick-off 7.30pm
Dubarry Park, Athone, Co.Westmeath
Scotland Clubs v Ireland Club XV
Friday, March 16, kick-off 7.30pm
Netherdale, Galashiels