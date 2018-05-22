Ireland return to Soldier Field

22/05/2018
Ireland will feature in a triple header of international rugby at Soldier Field as part of The Rugby Weekend on Saturday 3rd November 2018.
The iconic NFL stadium will play host to three captivating international rugby matches over the course of one day, featuring Ireland's clash with NatWest 6 Nations rivals Italy and the USA Men's and Women's Eagles taking on the Maori All Blacks and Women's Rugby World Cup Champions the Black Ferns.
"Irish Rugby is delighted to be returning to Chicago. In 2016 the Ireland team experienced tremendous support and made history in a week that also witnessed the Cubs celebrating their own piece of history on the streets of Chicago. We are looking forward to an exciting match against Italy who are a well-coached and dangerous team," said IRFU Director of Commercial & Marketing, Padraig Power
USA Rugby and TLA Worldwide ("TLA"), along with host city partners Chicago Sports Commission (CSC) and Soldier Field, today announced that world class international rugby will again return to Solider Field in Chicago for the latest edition of The Rugby Weekend.
Tickets
Tickets will go on-sale to the general public at 10:00am (CST), Monday May 21 at www.therugbyweekend.com
Tickets will go on-sale at 2:00pm (CST), Tuesday May 15, in an exclusive pre-sale for Chicago Bears and Citibank members, for an exclusive period of four days and two days respectively.
Additionally, all ticket purchasers of The Rugby Weekend 2016 will be given a two-day window commencing 2:00pm (CST), Friday May 18, to purchase tickets. All pre-sale tickets can be purchased by visiting www.therugbyweekend.com
Triple Header
All matches will take place at Soldier Field on Saturday November 3, with USA Women’s Eagles opening the match line-up against 2017 Women’s Rugby World Cup Champion New Zealand Black Ferns, followed by Ireland against Italy and finally USA Men’s Eagles meet New Zealand Maori All Blacks.
In a day that is set to be a celebration of USA Rugby and the sport’s increasing participation across the country, host city partners CSC and Soldier Field look forward to the landmark event.
"We are excited to welcome back premier rugby to the great city of Chicago this fall. Rugby has established a home at Soldier Field and Chicago due to the incredible success of the past three marquee matches.
The Chicago Park District has a thriving rugby program and it’s marquee events like this that provide the support for our youth to participate in the numerous programs we offer throughout Chicagoland," said General Superintendent and CEO of the Chicago Park District, Michael Kelly.
"Chicago is a world-class sports city, and rugby has become a staple on our major events calendar," said Executive Director of the Chicago Sports Commission, Kara Bachman.
"We’re thrilled to welcome back Ireland, New Zealand Maori and USA Rugby, and proud to host Italy and the first women’s international test match at Soldier Field"
Mayor Rahm Emanuel expressed his excitement about the return of The Rugby Weekend "Chicago is an unparalleled sports town with an unmatched track record of hosting international sporting events,"
"Fans from around the world will be inspired by Chicago's cultural attractions, remarkable restaurants and love of rugby"