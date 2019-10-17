Ireland squad update

17/10/2019
Ireland RWC squad update
Bundee Aki
The Ireland Management will not appeal the sanction handed down to Bundee. We are disappointed with the outcome and believe that Bundee’s time will be best served helping prepare the squad for its remaining RWC19 fixtures.
Sean Cronin Ruled Out - Rob Herring Joins Squad
Sean aggravated a pre-existing neck muscle complaint and has been ruled out of the remainder of RWC19.
Rob Herring has joined the Ireland squad in Tokyo.
Rob Herring
ロブ・へリング
Position: Hooker
Date of Birth: 27.04.90
Height: 1.83m
Weight: 106kg
Club: Ballynahinch
Province: Ulster
Ireland Caps: 8
First Cap: v Argentina 14.06.2014
Ireland Points: 5 (1T)
RWC Appearances: n/a
RWC Points: n/a