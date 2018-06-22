Ireland team named for series decider

22/06/2018
The Ireland coaching group have named the match day squad to face Australia in the Series decider at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney on Saturday.
Peter O’Mahony will captain the team from the openside flank and is joined in the backrow CJ Stander at blindside and Jack Conan at No.8.
James Ryan and Devin Toner continue in the second row with Jack McGrath, Sean Cronin and Tadhg Furlong in the front row.
Rob Kearney is joined in the backfield by Jacob Stockdale and Keith Earls. Robbie Henshaw reverts to outside centre with Bundee Aki lining out in the No. 12 jersey. Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton fill the halfback spots.
The replacements named are Niall Scannell, Cian Healy, John Ryan, Tadhg Beirne, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Ross Byrne and Jordan Larmour.
The final game of the series will be broadcast live on Sky Sports (TV) and RTE 2FM (Radio).
IRELAND squad
for 3rd Test v Australia – Allianz Stadium, Sydney
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 85 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 69 caps
13. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 35 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 8 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 10 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 75 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 66 caps
1. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 49 caps
2. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 62 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 25 caps
4. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 59 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 10 caps
6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 25 caps
7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 49 caps captain
8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 8 caps
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 8 caps
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 80 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 14 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Scarlets) 1 cap
20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 22 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 22 caps
22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) uncapped
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 5 caps
Australia
15. Israel Folau;
14. Dane Haylett-Petty,
13. Samu Kerevi,
12. Kurtley Beale,
11. Marika Koroibete;
10. Bernard Foley,
9. Nick Phipps;
1. Scott Sio,
2. Brandon Paenga-Amosa,
3. Sekope Kepu;
4. Izack Rodda,
5. Adam Coleman;
6. Lukhan Tui,
7. Michael Hooper (capt),
8. David Pocock.
Replacements: Tolu Latu, Tom Robertson, Taniela Tupou, Rob Simmons, Ned Hanigan, Pete Samu, Joe Powell, Reece Hodge.
Saturday 23rd June, 2018
Australia v Ireland
Allianz Park, Sydney KO 20.05 local (11.05 IRL)