Ireland team named to face Fiji

16/11/2017
The Ireland coaching group have named the match day squad that will take on the Flying Fijians at a packed Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Rhys Ruddock reprises his summer tour role as captain and is joined in the backrow by Jordi Murphy and Jack Conan.
Ultan Dillane joins Devin Toner in the engine room with Jack McGrath, Rob Herring and Andrew Porter in the front row.
Kieran Marmion partners Joey Carbery at half-back with Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell partnered in the midfield. Andrew Conway is named at fullback with Darren Sweetnam and Dave Kearney on the wings.
The replacements for Saturday are James Tracy, Cian Healy, Tadhg Furlong, Kieran Treadwell, CJ Stander, Luke McGrath, Ian Keatley and Robbie Henshaw.
2017 Guinness Series
IRELAND team to play Fiji – Saturday 18th November 2017
15. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 4 caps
14. Darren Sweetnam (Cork Constitution/Munster) 1 cap
13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 0 caps
12. Stuart McCloskey (Bangor/UIster) 1 cap
11. Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 16 caps
10. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 5 caps
9. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 17 caps
1. Jack McGrath (St Mary's College/Leinster) 41 caps
2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 2 caps
3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
4. Ultan Dillane (Corinthians/Connacht) 10 caps
5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 51 caps
6. Rhys Ruddock (c) (St Mary's College/Leinster) 17 caps
7. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 17 caps
8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 4 caps
Replacements
16. James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
17. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 71 caps
18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 17 caps
19. Kieran Treadwell (Ballymena/Ulster) 2 caps
20. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 16 caps
21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 4 caps
22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 5 caps
23. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 30 caps