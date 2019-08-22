Ireland team named to play England

22/08/2019
The Ireland coaching group have made several changes to the side that faced Italy two weeks ago as the squad continues its build up to the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
Rory Best will captain the side to play England at Twickenham on Saturday (3pm ko) and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong. Iain Henderson and Jean Kleyn lock down the second row with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander named in the backrow.
Rob Kearney lines out at fullback with Jordan Larmour and Jacob Stockdale on the wings. Bundee Aki and Garry Ringrose are the midfield partnership with Ross Byrne and Conor Murray named at half-back.
The replacements named for Saturday’s game are Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Devin Toner, Tadgh Beirne, Luke McGrath, Jack Carty and Andrew Conway.
The match will be broadcast by Sky Sports.
IRELAND Squad v England – 2019 August International
Player/Club/Province/Caps
15.Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 90 caps
14.Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 14 caps
13.Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 21 caps
12.Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 17 caps
11.Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 19 caps
10.Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 2 caps
9.Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 72 caps
1.Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 89 caps
2.Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 117 caps
3.Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 33 caps
4.Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 45 caps
5.Jean Kleyn (Munster) 1 cap
6.Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 57 caps
7.Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
8.CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 31 caps
REPLACEMENTS
16.Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 68 caps
17.Jack McGrath (St Marys College/Leinster) 55 caps
18.Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 15 caps
19.Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 65 caps
20.Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 6 caps
21.Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 11 caps
22.Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 4 caps
23. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 13 caps