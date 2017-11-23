Ireland team to play Argentina

23/11/2017
The Ireland coaching group have named their final match day squad of the 2017 Guinness Series as Ireland take on Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.
Rory Best returns to captain the side and is joined in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong. James Ryan and Iain Henderson are selected at lock with the backrow consisting of Peter O'Mahony at blindside, Sean O'Brien at openside and CJ Stander at No.8.
Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton line out at half-back with Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell partnered in the midfield. Jacob Stockdale and the uncapped Adam Byrne are named on the wings with Rob Kearney at fullback.
The replacements are James Tracy, Dave Kilcoyne, John Ryan, Devin Toner, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ian Keatley and Andrew Conway.
IRELAND v Argentina,
Saturday 25th November 2017
2017 Guinness Series KO 17.30
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 77 caps
14. Adam Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 0 caps
13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 1 cap
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 1 cap
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 3 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary's College/Leinster) 67 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 58 caps
1.Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 72 caps
2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) c 105 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 18 caps
4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 3 caps
5. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 33 caps
6. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 41 caps
7. Sean O'Brien (UCD/Leinster) 50 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 17 caps
Replacements
16. James Tracy (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 21 caps
18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 10 caps
19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 52 caps
20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary's College/Leinster) 18 caps
21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
22. Ian Keatley (Young Munster/Munster) 6 caps
23. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 5 caps