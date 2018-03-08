Ireland team to play Scotland

08/03/2018
The Ireland coaching group have named the match day squad that will take on Scotland at the Aviva Stadium in the penultimate round of the NatWest 6 Nations Championship.
Rory Best captain’s the side and is partnered in the front row by Cian Healy and Tadhg Furlong.
Devin Toner and James Ryan again form the second row partnership with Peter O’Mahony, Dan Leavy and CJ Stander retained in the backrow.
Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are the half-backs with Garry Ringrose coming in to partner Bundee Aki in the midfield. Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale fill the wing positions with Rob Kearney at fullback.
The replacements are Sean Cronin, Jack McGrath, Andrew Porter, Iain Henderson, Jordi Murphy, Kieran Marmion, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.
IRELAND squad
v Scotland, Saturday 10th March, 2018, Aviva Stadium
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 81 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 65 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 11 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 5 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 7 caps
10. Johnny Sexton (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 71 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 62 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 76 caps
2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 109 caps
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 21 caps
4. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 6 caps
5. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 56 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 45 caps
7. Dan Leavy (UCD/Leinster) 7 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 21 caps
Replacements
16. Sean Cronin (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 59 caps
17. Jack McGrath (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 45 caps
18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 5 caps
19. Iain Henderson (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 36 caps
20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps
21. Kieran Marmion (Corinthians/Connacht) 19 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Leinster) 8 caps
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 1 cap