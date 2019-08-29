Ireland team to play Wales

29/08/2019
The Ireland coaching group has named the match day squad to take on Wales at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday afternoon.
Peter O’Mahony will wear the captain’s armband as Rory Best is named in the replacements.
Jack Conan and Tadgh Beirne join O’Mahony in the backrow with Iain Henderson and James Ryan packing down at lock.
Dave Kilcoyne, Niall Scannell and John Ryan make up an all Munster front row combination while Connacht pair Kieran Marmion and Jack Carty fill the half-back berths. Bundee Aki and Chris Farrell partner up in the centre for a fifth run out together with Will Addison supported in the backfield by Andrew Conway and Jacob Stockdale.
The replacements on Saturday are Rory Best, Andrew Porter, Tadhg Furlong, Devin Toner, Jordi Murphy, Luke McGrath, Garry Ringrose and Dave Kearney.
The match will be broadcast live by Channel 4 and RTE Radio.
IRELAND Squad v Wales – 2019 August International
Player/Club/Province/Caps
15. Will Addison (Enniskillen/Ulster) 3 caps
14. Andrew Conway (Garryowen/Munster) 14 caps
13. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 6 caps
12. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 18 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 20 caps
10. Jack Carty (Buccaneers/Connacht) 5 caps
9. Kieran Marmion (Galwegians/Connacht) 26 caps
1. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 29 caps
2. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 15 caps
3. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 19 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 46 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 17 caps
6. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 7 caps
7. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 58 caps
8. Jack Conan (Old Belvedere/Leinster) 14 caps
REPLACEMENTS
16. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 118 caps
17. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 16 caps
18. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 34 caps
19. Devin Toner (Lansdowne/Leinster) 66 caps
20. Jordi Murphy (Lansdowne/Ulster) 28 caps
21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 12 caps
22. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 22 caps
23. Dave Kearney (Lansdowne/Leinster) 18 caps