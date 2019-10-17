Ireland v New Zealand how they line out

17/10/2019
The Ireland coaching group have named the team for Saturday’s Rugby World Cup quarter-final against New Zealand at the Tokyo Stadium.
Rory Best captains the side with Cian Healy and Tadgh Furlong joining him in the front row. Iain Henderson and James Ryan are named at lock with Peter O’Mahony, Josh van der Flier and CJ Stander in the backrow.
Conor Murray and Johnny Sexton are the halfback partnership with Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose in the centre. Rob Kearney is named at fullback with Keith Earls and Jacob Stockdale on the wings.
The replacements for Saturday’s game are Niall Scannell, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Tadgh Beirne, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Joey Carbery and Jordan Larmour.
The game will be televised by EIR and RTE (ROI) and ITV (NI) and live radio commentary from RTE Radio (ROI) and BBC (NI).
IRELAND
team to play New Zealand, Quarter-final RWC19, Tokyo Stadium,
Saturday 19th October, 2019 (KO: 19.15 / 11.15 Irish Time)
15. Rob Kearney (UCD/Leinster) 94 caps
14. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 81 caps
13. Garry Ringrose (UCD/Leinster) 27 caps
12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 39 caps
11. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 24 caps
10. Jonathan Sexton (St Marys College/Leinster) 87 caps
9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 77 caps
1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 94 caps
2. Rory Best (Banbridge/Ulster) 123 caps CAPTAIN
3. Tadhg Furlong (Clontarf/Leinster) 40 caps
4. Iain Henderson (Queens University/Ulster) 52 caps
5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 22 caps
6. Peter O’Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 63 caps
7. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 22 caps
8. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 37 caps
Replacements
16. Niall Scannell (Dolphin/Munster) 19 caps
17. Dave Kilcoyne (UL Bohemians/Munster) 35 caps
18. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 22 caps
19. Tadhg Beirne (Lansdowne/Munster) 12 caps
20. Rhys Ruddock (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 25 caps
21. Luke McGrath (UCD/Leinster) 18 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Clontarf/Munster) 21 caps
23. Jordan Larmour (St Mary’s College/Leinster) 20 caps
NEW ZEALAND
The matchday 23 is as follows (Test caps in brackets):
1. Joe Moody (43)
2. Codie Taylor (48)
3. Nepo Laulala (23)
4. Brodie Retallick (78)
5. Samuel Whitelock (115)
6. Ardie Savea (42)
7. Sam Cane (65)
8. Kieran Read - captain (124)
9. Aaron Smith (89)
10. Richie Mo'unga (14)
11. George Bridge (7)
12. Anton Lienert-Brown (40)
13. Jack Goodhue (11)
14. Sevu Reece (5)
15. Beauden Barrett (80)
16. Dane Coles (66)
17. Ofa Tuungafasi (33)
18. Angus Ta'avao (11)
19. Scott Barrett (33)
20. Matt Todd (23)
21. T J Perenara (62)
22. Sonny Bill Williams (55)
23. Jordie Barrett (14)