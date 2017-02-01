Ireland women set for Scotland challenge

01/02/2017
Ireland Women's Head Coach Tom Tierney has named the Ireland Women's team, sponsored by Aon, to face Scotland on Friday evening at the Broadway Stadium in Glasgow.
There are five uncapped players named in the 23, with Railway Union's Ailsa Hughes set to win her first cap as she starts at scrum-half.
In the replacements, all three of the front-row forwards are uncapped, with hooker Jennie Finlay and props Ilse Van Staden and Ciara O'Connor all in line to wear the green jersey for the first time.
Eimear Considine, who has been capped for the Ireland Sevens will be looking to win her first cap in the 15-a-side game on Friday evening.
In the starting fifteen, Highfield hooker Leah Lyons, who won her first cap back in November is partnered in the front-row by props Lindsay Peat and Ailis Egan.
In the second-row, experienced international Marie-Louise Reilly will lock-down with St. Mary's College player Orla Fitzsimons.
The back-row will see flankers Ciara Griffin and Claire Molloy pack-down with Number 8 Paula Fitzpatrick, who will captain the side in absence of Niamh Briggs, who is continuing her rehab from injury.
In the backline, uncapped Hughes will link-up with experienced out-half Nora Stapleton.
Sene Naoupu partners Jenny Murphy, and the back three sees Alison Miller and Niamh Kavanagh on the wings, with Mairead Coyne at full-back.
Speaking ahead of the side departing for Scotland, Tierney said; "The first game of the Six Nations is always a big challenge, as it's very difficult to know what the opposition are going to throw at you.
Scotland in front of their home crowd will be looking to give their fans something to get excited about, so it's really important that we go into the game fully focused.
There's some new caps in the side for this Friday, and those players have performed really well in the camps that we've had over the previous number of weeks, so now it's their chance to transfer what they've been doing in training into the international arena.
It's very exciting that all the matches in this year's Championship will be broadcast live, so we hope everyone will tune in on Friday evening to watch the game.”
Ireland Women v Scotland,
Friday 3rd Feb, 6.35pm, Broadwood Stadium, Glasgow (Live on RTE2)
15. Mairead Coyne (Galwegians / Connacht)
14. Niamh Kavanagh (UL Bohemians / Munster)
13. Jenny Murphy (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
12. Sene Naoupu (Aylesford Bulls)
11. Alison Miller (Old Belvedere / Connacht)
10. Nora Stapleton (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
9. Ailsa Hughes – first cap (Railway Union / Leinster)*
1. Lindsay Peat (Railway Union / Leinster)
2. Leah Lyons (Highfield / Munster)
3. Ailis Egan (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
4. Orla Fitzsimons (St. Mary's College / Leinster)
5. Marie-Louise Reilly (Old Belvedere / Leinster)
6. Ciara Griffin (UL Bohemians / Munster)
7. Claire Molloy (Bristol / Connacht)
8. Paula Fitzpatrick (St. Mary's College / Leinster) Captain
Replacements
16. Jennie Finlay (Old Belvedere / Leinster)*
17. Ilse Van Staden (Cooke / Ulster)*
18. Ciara O Connor (Galwegians / Connacht)*
19. Elaine Anthony (Highfield / Munster)
20. Nichola Fryday (Tullamore / Connacht)
21. Mary Healy (Galwegians / Connacht)
22. Claire Mc Laughlin (Cooke / Ulster)
23. Eimear Considine (UL Bohemians / Munster)*
*denotes uncapped player
Scotland
15. Chloe Rollie* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 12 caps
14. Megan Gaffney (Edinburgh University) – 20 caps
13. Lisa Thomson* (Edinburgh University) – 7 caps
12. Lisa Martin* CAPTAIN (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 32 caps
11. Rhona Lloyd* (Edinburgh University) - 7 caps
10. Helen Nelson* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 4 caps
9. Sarah Law* (Murrayfield Wanderers/Edinburgh University) – 25 caps
1. Tracy Balmer (Worcester) – 38 caps
2. Rachel Malcolm (Lichfield) – 2 caps
3. Lindsey Smith (Hillhead Jordanhill) - 32 caps
4. Emma Wassell* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 18 caps
5. Deborah McCormack (Aylesford Bulls) – 18 caps
6. Karen Dunbar* (RHC Cougars) – 16 caps
7. Louise McMillan* (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 2 caps
8. Jade Konkel** (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 23 caps
Replacements
16. Lucy Park* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 1 cap
17. Heather Lockhart (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 84 caps
18. Katie Dougan (Edinburgh University) - 4 caps
19. Sarah Bonar (Lichfield) - 2 caps
20. Jemma Forsyth (Hillhead Jordanhill) – 17 caps
21. Jenny Maxwell (Lichfield) – 10 caps
22. Lauren Harris (Melrose) – 17 caps
23. Eilidh Sinclair* (Murrayfield Wanderers) – 13 caps